‘I could have gone three years ago’ - Bruno Fernandes explains why he has shunned transfer away from Man Utd in Premier League & Champions League title admission

Speaking to Gary Neville on Sky Sports, Fernandes explained that the emotional reward of succeeding at Old Trafford outweighs any potential move elsewhere. He said: "It's not a question of loyalty. I could have gone two years ago, I could have gone three years ago, I could have gone last season, but I really like to be here.

"I think that being successful at this club is something that I can never get at another club. The joy and everything I get, the day I get what I want from this club, I don't think I will get that from any other club in the world.

"I know how much the fans want this, I know how passionate they are. I know how much they are waiting for the club to come back again. I'm on the same ship as them. I want this ship; instead of being steady, I want it to go forward and to navigate as much as we can.

"Yeah, I won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup [but] what this club wants, what these fans want and what I want, myself and the team, we haven't got that yet. Until my contract expires, I'm going to try."