Bruno Fernandes decides! Man Utd to let captain choose his 'next step' after Saudi transfer talks but want midfielder to sign new contract

The report adds that while United want Fernandes to stay, the club will let him be the master of his own destiny, letting him "decide his next step."

Fernandes notably came close to leaving United last summer when he received a mega-money approach from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Though he decided to remain at Old Trafford, the 31-year-old admitted he was "hurt" by the club's willingness to let him go.

"The issue of loyalty isn't viewed the same way it used to be," he told Canal 11. "I could have left in the last transfer window, I would have earned much more money, I was going to leave a season ago - I won't say where - but I would have won many trophies that season. I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely love the club.

"The conversation with the manager [Amorim] also made me stay. But, from the club's side, I felt a bit like, 'if you leave, it's not so bad for us'. It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I'm a player who has nothing to criticise. I'm always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then, you see things around you, players who don't value the club as much and don't defend the club as much… that makes you sad.

"The person who spoke to me was the president of Al-Hilal, who called me directly. Ruben Neves sent me a message saying he wanted to talk to me. They wanted me to play in the Club World Cup with Al-Hilal. It was already a love that came from the Jorge Jesus era, he had already called me in 2023.

"I can't complain, I'm very well paid, but obviously the difference is abysmal. That was never what guided me. If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I'll play in Saudi Arabia. My lifestyle will change, my children's lives will be sunny, after six years in Manchester with cold and rain, I'll be playing in a growing league, with renowned players.

"I could have left like many people do and said: 'I want to leave, I don't want to train, I just want to leave for 20 or 30 million, so they pay me more on the other side'. But I never did that. I never felt in a position to do it, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same. But it gets to a point where, for them, money is more important than anything. The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors that, but I think they didn't have the courage to make that decision, because the manager wanted me. If I had said I wanted to leave, they would have let me go."

