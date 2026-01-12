Brits Abroad: 'Super' Scott McTominay saves Napoli as Harry Kane scores screamer on Bayern Munich's return to action - but Jude Bellingham loses all-English Clasico

If Bayern Munich are playing on any given day, there's an extremely high chance that Harry Kane will grab at least one goal. He has now scored in 12 of their 16 Bundesliga matches this season, and in 19 of their 26 in all competitions to boot.

Bayern returned from their winter break on Sunday at home to an out-of-sorts Wolfsburg side that featured Kane's close friend and former Tottenham team-mate Christian Eriksen. That didn't stop the England captain from showing much mercy.

Though the game was in fact level at 1-1 during the first half, the reigning champions of Germany eventually ran out 8-1 winners at the Allianz Arena - the heaviest defeat ever suffered by Die Wolfe.

The German press hailed Luis Diaz and Michael Olise as Bayern's best performers, but Kane wasn't far behind. With the score at 4-1 and still yet to find the net himself, Kane was praised for his selflessness when squaring for Raphael Guerreiro to convert a simple tap-in when he could've gone for goal himself. One minute later, the 32-year-old lashed in an effort of his own off the post and crossbar, as if he were trying to prove a point.

That goal meant Kane became the first player since Timo Konietzka, who played in the 1960s, to reach 20 in each of their first three Bundesliga seasons, like he hasn't broken every other record under the sun this year.

"It was great, I thought in moments we controlled it really well. We were disappointed to concede but we recovered well and started controlling the momentum," a typically magnanimous Kane said post-match. "In the second half we came out with more energy and intensity. We were ruthless in our attacks to score as many goals as we did and extend our lead to 11 points was important."