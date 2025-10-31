'I really want to bring him back' - Benfica presidential candidate confirms club's plans to bid for Bernardo Silva as he reveals talks with Man City star have been ongoing for 'a long time'

Lopes reiterated his position at Thursday’s debate, insisting that his communication with Silva has been consistent and genuine. “I really want to bring him back,” he said [h/t SAPO Portugal]. “I’ve been talking to him for a long time. I repeat what I said at the beginning of the campaign, and I’ll say it again now: with me, the president will return. I’m not setting deadlines. He’s someone I admire; he’s a great Benfica supporter.”

He continued by stressing his respect for Silva’s current commitments at Manchester City, saying he understands why the player has not spoken publicly on the issue. “Bernardo makes his own decisions,” Lopes added. “I perfectly understand that he doesn’t take a public position regarding the elections.”

The Benfica presidential hopeful’s comments follow previous claims from September, when he revealed that a contract offer for Silva was already “waiting.” While Manchester City have no immediate plans to sell their vice-captain, the Portuguese international’s contract runs until June 2026, making a deal theoretically possible.

These latest remarks echo his earlier interview with A Bola in September, where Lopes claimed that a formal contract was already in place. “Yes, I can confirm that a contract is waiting for Bernardo Silva,” he told the outlet. “And I really want to bring him in in January. He embodies everything I want for Benfica: identity, a winning culture, and he’s a true Benfica fan. And I can assure you that we won’t stop here.”