Brighton chief breaks silence on Carlos Baleba transfer as Man Utd launch £60m bid for Michael Carrick's latest target

Barber was quick to point out that any sale must be balanced against the club's on-field ambitions, particularly with European football on the horizon. "We always have to balance that with making sure the squad is as strong as it can be to compete in competitions like the one we are in tonight [Europa Conference League]," Barber added during the interview.

Despite the need for squad depth, Barber acknowledged the midfielder's soaring profile. He concluded: "So nothing to really say on Carlos at the moment other than he’s a hugely talented young midfielder who’s done really well for us and has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world now for a couple of years so let’s see where we go."



