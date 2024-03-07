Brighton fans subject to more attacks from Roma supporters with bottles, coins and lighters thrown at away end during Europa League thrashing at Stadio Olimpico
Brighton and Hove Albion fans have been subjected to further attacks by Roma supporters, with bottles, coins, and lighters thrown into the away end.
- Brighton fans attacked during Europa League game
- Clashes took place before kick-off
- Roma won 4-0 to leave European dream in tatters