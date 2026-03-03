'We have to make clear rules!' - Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler speaks out against Arsenal's time wasting-tactics

While the German tactician is advocating for the authorities to step in and tighten the regulations, he is also pragmatic enough to know that his players must handle the reality of modern top-flight football in the meantime. Brighton cannot afford to fall victim to the very tactics their manager is criticising. He acknowledged the importance of these moments, saying: "We won’t change these rules immediately, so we know how important set pieces are. I always mention they can be game changer, so we have to use it as well, be very efficient in scoring goals, more efficient in creating chances from corners and free kicks and always try to defend them well."

Fans and observers alike will now be closely monitoring the officiating of Arsenal's set-piece routines during Wednesday's encounter at the Amex. With the title race heating up and Hurzeler making his feelings known, this battle of wits between the league’s youngest manager and the experienced Arteta promises to be a tactical masterclass. Whether the Premier League will heed his call for "clear rules" remains to be seen, but the Brighton boss has ensured that every second spent over a corner will be counted by the home crowd.