'We have to make clear rules!' - Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler speaks out against Arsenal's time wasting-tactics
The fight against the dark arts
Arsenal have become specialists in dead-ball situations, a trait that was once again on display during their recent victory over Chelsea. Goals from William Saliba and Jurrien Timber, assisted by the delivery of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, secured a vital three points, but the physical nature of their approach has raised eyebrows. Hurzeler believes the lack of consistency in how officials handle these situations is a growing problem. Speaking ahead of Brighton's home game against the Gunners, he said: "Some of the blockings or the way teams are blocking, there is no clear rule. Sometimes the referee whistles and it’s a foul, sometimes he doesn’t whistle. I think that’s why we have this topic at the moment, but for me the main topic is make a clear rule for how much time you can waste for a corner, for a throw-in, for a free kick."
Demanding a natural game time
The Brighton boss is particularly frustrated by the pauses in play that occur when a team is leading, suggesting that the actual amount of football being played is significantly reduced. Hurzeler made it clear that he believes the entertainment value for the supporters is being compromised by these tactical delays. He stated: "No-one recognises it, but when Arsenal have a corner and they are leading, sometimes they spend over a minute just to take a corner. Therefore we just have to make clear rules, because then in the end we have a natural game time of 50 minutes instead of sometimes 65 minutes."
A massive difference in analysis
Hurzeler’s frustrations are backed by data, with the Seagulls manager noting that the discrepancies in active playing time across the league are startling. He argues that fans deserve a consistent product regardless of which teams are competing or how a side chooses to manage their lead. "The game is changing so much if you don’t have natural game time for all the games. We analyse it and the difference is just massive," Hurzeler continued. "I am of the opinion that every supporter who pays a lot of money to watch our games should see the same natural game time. They want to see a football event, they don’t want to see maybe 50 minutes a game and for 40 minutes it’s not running."
Adapting to the current climate
While the German tactician is advocating for the authorities to step in and tighten the regulations, he is also pragmatic enough to know that his players must handle the reality of modern top-flight football in the meantime. Brighton cannot afford to fall victim to the very tactics their manager is criticising. He acknowledged the importance of these moments, saying: "We won’t change these rules immediately, so we know how important set pieces are. I always mention they can be game changer, so we have to use it as well, be very efficient in scoring goals, more efficient in creating chances from corners and free kicks and always try to defend them well."
Fans and observers alike will now be closely monitoring the officiating of Arsenal's set-piece routines during Wednesday's encounter at the Amex. With the title race heating up and Hurzeler making his feelings known, this battle of wits between the league’s youngest manager and the experienced Arteta promises to be a tactical masterclass. Whether the Premier League will heed his call for "clear rules" remains to be seen, but the Brighton boss has ensured that every second spent over a corner will be counted by the home crowd.
