'Pretty close' - Brian McFadden confirms Boyzone and Westlife stars close to Chorley takeover and reveals admiration for Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Soham Mukherjee
Brian McFadden Wrexham ChorleyGetty Images/Goal
WrexhamChorleyFA TrophyLeague Two

Brian McFadden confirmed that he and Boyzone stars are close to Chorley takeover after taking inspiration from Wrexham's Hollywood owners.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Boyzone & Westlife stars to invest in Chorley FC
  • Inspired by Wrexham's success
  • McFadden at Victory Park during FA Trophy tie

Editors' Picks