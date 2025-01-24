Brentford wages: Who is the best paid player at the Bees and everything you need to know about Brentford's salary bill

How much does every Brentford player earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

After a turbulent end to their previous campaign, Brentford have shown significant improvement in the ongoing Premier League season. They've made life difficult for the 'top six' teams, with their resilience shining through in challenging encounters.

Bryan Mbeumo, the standout performer for the Bees, has been in sensational form and is their top scorer so far. Despite consistently being the club's top performer, the forward is surprisingly not among the top five earners at Brentford, a fact that has raised eyebrows among Premier League watchers.

So, who is the highest earner at Brentford this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

Article continues below

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis