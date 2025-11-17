Getty Images
Brentford and Sunderland eye AC Milan star ahead of January transfer window despite failing to score in first nine Serie A games
Premier League interest in AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez
Premier League clubs have reportedly made inquiries regarding AC Milan striker Gimenez, with a potential January transfer on the cards. This development could significantly influence AC Milan's transfer strategy for the upcoming winter window, according to Calciomercato.
Gimenez, 24, joined AC Milan from Feyenoord in February 2025. While he registered six goals and three assists in 19 matches during the second half of last season, his current form has seen him struggle to find the back of the net in Serie A. Despite making nine league appearances this season, he is yet to score, contributing only one assist in 627 minutes of top-flight action. In all competitions, he has one goal and two assists from 11 matches.
Both Brentford and Sunderland are reportedly looking to strengthen their attacking options and see Gimenez, known as 'El Bebote,' as a potential fit for the intensity of British football. It remains unclear whether their inquiries have been directed at Gimenez's representatives, AC Milan, or both.
Milan's January transfer strategy hinges on Gimenez's future
Milan's pursuit of a new striker in the January transfer window is directly linked to Santiago Gimenez's future at the club. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has expressed a clear need for a "double-digit striker" with characteristics akin to Dusan Vlahovic, a long-term target for the Rossoneri.
According to Calciomercato, Milan's primary objective for January is to recruit an experienced central defender. However, adding a new number nine is a "close second" priority, a move that will only materialise if Gimenez departs. Sporting director Igli Tare would then "press ahead with the market to find a player who fits his manager's footballing vision."
This scenario suggests that AC Milan's management is open to selling Gimenez in the upcoming window, which would make the interest from Brentford and Sunderland a welcome development for the Italian club. Despite the club's apparent willingness to consider his departure, Gimenez remains confident in his ability to succeed at San Siro and views Milan as his priority for the present and future. Therefore, any interested Premier League clubs would need to convince the player to make the move.
Gimenez swap deal with West Ham for Niclas Füllkrug emerging
Beyond direct transfers, a potential swap deal involving Santiago Gimenez and West Ham's German forward Niclas Füllkrug has also emerged, as reported by various European outlets. AC Milan are reportedly "evaluating changes to its attack for January," and Gimenez has been identified as a key uncertainty.
Milan are reportedly losing confidence in Gimenez, whose "profile has not fully convinced Massimiliano Allegri," and whose system has been a "difficult fit" for the Mexican striker. This is not the first time Milan have considered his future; a similar swap proposal was explored last summer.
Niclas Fullkrug, valued at approximately $11.6 million (€10 million/£8.7 million), is significantly cheaper than Gimenez, whose market value stands at $29.1 million (€25 million/£21 million). This financial disparity, coupled with an eight-year age difference, makes Fullkrug an "attractive" option for Milan. Fullkrug, 31, has endured a difficult spell at West Ham, scoring just three times in 27 matches since his move from Dortmund. His agent has "already opened the door to a January exit" as he seeks to regain form. Milan reportedly views Fullkrug as the "physical, traditional No. 9 Allegri wants to pair with Christopher Nkunku."
A move to West Ham for Gimenez would place him in the Premier League spotlight, offering a new challenge, though it would also mean competing for European places in a highly competitive league.
Other striker targets for AC Milan
Should Gimenez depart, AC Milan have several other attacking targets on their radar. Among them, Franculino Djú from Midtjylland has garnered significant attention. The Guinean striker, born in 2004, has been prolific this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 3 assists in 14 appearances in the Danish league. Roma are also reportedly keen on Djú for January, with Bayern Munich monitoring him for next season.
Other names mentioned include Jonathan David of Juventus, though that deal remains "unclear," and Robert Lewandowski, a "complicated" target due to high salary concerns. Milan's sporting director Igli Tare is also "keeping in touch" with the agent of Dusan Vlahovic, a long-term target for the Rossoneri, amid Juventus and Spalletti's efforts to renew the Serbian striker's contract.
What next for Santiago Gimenez and AC Milan?
Gimenez's future at AC Milan is poised to be a major talking point in the lead-up to and during the January transfer window. While he remains determined to prove himself at San Siro, the club's clear intention to sign a new number nine if he departs, coupled with interest from Premier League clubs and a potential swap deal, suggests a winter exit is becoming increasingly plausible.
For AC Milan, the decision regarding Gimenez will dictate their attacking reinforcements. If he stays, the focus will primarily shift to strengthening the defence. If he leaves, Igli Tare will actively pursue other high-profile strikers to meet Allegri's tactical demands, potentially bringing in a more experienced or physically robust forward to complement the existing squad.
