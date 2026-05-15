‘His club’ - Could Brennan Johnson go ‘home’ to Nottingham Forest as Crystal Palace cut losses on £35m record signing in the summer transfer window of 2026?

If he were to grace that contest, could said outing become a farewell one? Asked if Palace may be tempted to cut their losses and reinvest elsewhere if the right offer was tabled for Johnson, Morrison - speaking to GOAL in an exclusive interview courtesy of Freebets.com - said: “I don't know because he's only just gone there, hasn’t he? I totally understand. He just looks like he's so short of confidence at the moment and nowhere near the level where you saw him at Tottenham, where he was their top goalscorer, scored in the Europa League final.

“He just looks like he's so not confident. Where you saw how he was at Nottingham Forest, where he was taking on full-backs and so confident, it looks like his confidence has been shot to pieces.

“I think there's a player in there. I don't think after a few months Palace would let him go. But I think whoever the new manager is that comes in needs to kind of work with him. You can't just work with him individually because you've got the whole group, but he needs to restore some confidence back in him and actually work with him and coach him. I do think there's a talent in there.

“I don't think they'd sell him in the summer at the moment, but I totally understand what you're saying, where he just looks like he's void of confidence at the moment. But the new manager coming in, hopefully, can get the best out of him next season.”