Top-flight Brazilian footballer sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape of former partner

Judge Tais de Paula Scheer ruled that the victim's testimony carried significant evidentiary weight, proving consistent and coherent enough to justify a conviction even without a forensic examination.

In her written judgment, the magistrate explained: "The materiality and authorship of the crime of attempted rape were proven by the firm, coherent, and consistent testimony of the victim, corroborated by the body of evidence, which is sufficient for conviction even in the absence of a forensic examination. The victim's testimony in sexual crimes committed in a domestic environment carries special evidentiary weight, given the secretive nature of the facts and the vulnerability of the offended party, in accordance with the Protocol for Judgment with a Gender Perspective and established jurisprudence."

Meanwhile, Paranaense distanced themselves from the proceedings, stating via social media: "As this involves a process undergoing judicial secrecy, the Club will not comment on its content or the facts discussed therein. The decision comes from a court of first instance and is subject to appeal. The Club takes no part in the process and will respect its regular course, observing the applicable legal guarantees until any eventual final judgment."