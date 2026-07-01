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Huge injury boost for Brazil! Raphinha back in training ahead of World Cup round-of-16 tie vs Norway
Significant progress in New Jersey
Brazil’s preparations for the World Cup round of 16 have been bolstered by the sight of Raphinha returning to training. The Barcelona forward underwent his first individual session on the pitch in New Jersey this Tuesday, marking a critical milestone in his recovery from a right thigh injury that had sidelined him during the group stages.
The 29-year-old has been working closely with the Selecao medical department to overcome the muscle issue. While the rest of the squad was granted a period of rest until Wednesday afternoon, Raphinha remained at the training base to continue his intensive rehabilitation program, demonstrating his commitment to regaining full fitness for the business end of the tournament.
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Caution remains key for Ancelotti
Despite the positive images of the winger back on the ball, the Brazilian coaching staff are prepared to preach patience. With Lucas Paqueta now also undergoing treatment for a thigh problem sustained against Japan, there is an internal desire to ensure that Raphinha does not suffer a setback by returning prematurely to competitive action.
ESPN sources indicate that while his progress is encouraging, he remains a doubt for the upcoming clash against Norway. The medical team is monitoring his data daily, and Ancelotti is expected to make a late call on whether the former Leeds United man will be included in the matchday squad or preserved for a potential quarter-final appearance should Brazil advance.
A recurring battle with fitness
Raphinha’s latest setback is particularly frustrating given his recent history with similar injuries. This current thigh issue represents the fifth time he has suffered a problem in the same area during the 2025-26 season, having previously missed time for both Barcelona and the national team due to various muscular strains and knocks.
The injury occurred during the first half of Brazil’s 3-0 victory over Haiti in Philadelphia. The winger was visibly distraught as he left the field, fearing his World Cup dream might be over. However, the diagnosis of a muscle strain rather than a complete tear has kept the door open for a comeback, provided his body responds well to the increased workload this week.
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Internal confidence in squad depth
According to ESPN, here is a prevailing sense of confidence within the Brazil camp that they possess the necessary depth to navigate the round of 16 without taking unnecessary risks with their star winger. In Raphinha’s absence, young talent Rayan has stepped into the starting XI, offering a different dynamic on the flank under Ancelotti’s tactical setup. The priority remains having the Barcelona man at 100 per cent for the later rounds, rather than forcing a comeback that could lead to a long-term absence.