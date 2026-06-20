AFP
Big injury scare for Brazil as Raphinha forced off during World Cup win over Haiti
Raphinha injury dampens Brazil's first World Cup win
Brazil claimed their first victory of the 2026 World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Haiti. A brace from Matheus Cunha and a goal from Vinicius Junior sealed the result and strengthened the Selecao's position in Group C.
However, the major talking point after the match was Raphinha's fitness. The Barcelona winger suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced by Bournemouth youngster Rayan in the 40th minute. The injury immediately raised concerns given Raphinha's previous hamstring problems this year, with Brazil's medical staff set to assess the extent of the issue.
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Ancelotti and Paqueta address concerns
Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted he did not yet know the severity of the injury. The Italian said after the match: "Raphinha will be evaluated tomorrow, right now we don't know what happened."
Midfielder Lucas Paqueta also expressed concern over his teammate's condition. "I think we're all worried. We hope it's nothing serious. I still don't know anything, he still has to have an exam," Paqueta said.
Neymar return offers timely boost
While Raphinha's injury created uncertainty, Brazil received encouraging news regarding Neymar. The forward is nearing a return after missing the opening two group-stage matches with a calf injury. Ancelotti confirmed Neymar's comeback is now close.
Ancelotti said: "Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday with the rest of the team. He will be available for the match against Scotland."
- AFP
Brazil focus on Group C battle
Brazil now face a crucial stage in their bid to finish as Group C winners. Neymar's expected return should strengthen Ancelotti's options, but attention will remain firmly on Raphinha's medical assessment. Selecao currently top Group C with four points, and will face Scotland at Miami Stadium on Wednesday.
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