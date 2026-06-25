Brazil player ratings vs Scotland: Vinicius Jr makes 'em pay! Selecao superstar pushes self-destructive Tartan Army to World Cup brink as Neymar returns

The first half was a story of three Scotland mistakes - one that they got away with, and two that were brutally punished. Just seven minutes had elapsed when Scott McKenna's clearance was charged down and the ball fell to Vini Jr, who kept his composure to round Angus Gunn and roll it into an empty net.

The Real Madrid star was at it again 15 minutes later, nicking the ball off the sleeping Jack Hendry and sliding a finish between the goalkeeper's legs, but the goal was ruled out for a foul after the VAR spotted a trip by the attacker, albeit the contact was minimal.

However, Vinicius would get his second before the break. Not long after Matheus Cunha had had an effort cleared off the line, Scotland twice failed to clear properly and Bruno Guimaraes' deep cross was nodded in by Brazil's star winger in first-half stoppage time.

Vini Jr should have had a hat-trick just six minutes into the second period, but he couldn't get the ball out of his feet after being played through on goal. Brazil, though, didn't have to wait long to get their third, with Cunha sweeping home on the hour mark following some very neat work from Guimaraes in the box.

That briefly sparked the Scots into life, as Alisson was forced to palm away a free-kick and then get down low to keep out Scott McTominay's header in quick succession. At the other end, Vinicius would spurn a couple of chances to wrap up his hat-trick, but his job was already done.

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