‘Come to Brazil’ - Cole Palmer told he would be Neymar’s successor in South America as Joao Pedro reacts to seeing Chelsea team-mate left out of England’s World Cup squad

Looking ahead to the tournament in North America, Pedro is confident that Brazil can end their 24-year drought for a World Cup title. He identified Vinicius Junior and Raphinha as the key figures who will benefit from Ancelotti’s culture of shared responsibility, as long as the squad remains unified in their pursuit of glory.

“Of course, Vinícius is going to be the guy. But for Vinicius to be the guy, he needs the team. So, he doesn’t want to say, if you don’t win, it’s your fault. No, no, no," he added. "The group needs to look in the same way, to think the same way. And then you’re going to see Vinicius, you’re going to see Raphinha.”

The Chelsea forward even aimed a cheeky dig at his team-mate's nation, predicting a clash between the heavyweights in the latter stages of the competition. Brazil are set to face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in the group stages, but Pedro is already looking further ahead, concluding: “We’re going to beat England in the quarter-final.”