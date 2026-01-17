Brahim Diaz has shown his class at AFCON - now Morocco's star forward deserves a bigger role at Real Madrid

When Brahim debuted for Spain in June 2021, he scored what looked like the first of many goals for the land of his birth. However, he would never play for La Roja again. Luis de la Fuente, who had also coached Brahim at youth level, never ruled out recalling the forward. But, in the end, Brahim got tired of waiting and, in March 2024, he decided to declare for Morocco, who had made a concerted plea for him to play for them.

Indeed, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) - and even some local politicians - had been trying to convince Brahim to represent his father's home nation since he was a teenager, while Regragui visited him in person five times during the 2023-24 season alone. The switch, therefore, came as little surprise.

"I feel 100% Spanish and 100% Moroccan," Brahim explained in an interview with Cadena SER. "I grew up in Spain but I have Moroccan roots. The affection that Spain and Morocco have shown me is immense; they are two wonderful countries.

"I always decide with my heart, and that's how it was this time too. I'm a simple guy with dreams. I had to choose between two countries I love. Morocco gave me this opportunity, and I'm very grateful. I wasn't thinking about whether or not Luis De La Fuente would call me when I made this decision. The affection and the project they've shown me in Morocco seem very good to me.

"Right now, I don't know what else to tell you, but I can say that I'm 100% convinced of my decision, so there's no point in thinking about what would have happened if... Nothing was going to change. I'm at peace, I've chosen, and there's no need to dwell on it. You make a decision, and you don't look back."

And he's been true to his word.