Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz reveals Jose Mourinho's intense pre-season demands and targets titles
Diaz eager for the new campaign
Diaz has expressed his sheer delight at returning to action as Madrid aggressively step up their pre-season preparations. The dynamic attacking midfielder recently reported back to the club's training complex and is already looking forward to the immense challenges that lie ahead. Speaking in an interview with Realmadrid TV, the player reflected on his return to the first-team fold and his ambition ahead of new season under Mourinho.
- Getty Images
Mourinho making an immediate impact
The most notable shift for the Spanish giants this summer is the high-profile arrival of Mourinho. Diaz was quick to praise the legendary manager and his dedicated backroom staff, highlighting their thorough preparation and relentless winning mentality.
"It’s going very well because both he and his staff are very well-prepared," he admitted. "We already know what Mourinho is, everything he has won, and we want to keep winning with him.
"He tells us to be intense, that we have a lot of individual quality, that we can make the difference, but in the end, work is super important. That we sacrifice for each other and that we be a team."
Setting sights on further glory
With the new domestic season rapidly approaching, Diaz is solely focused on maximising his own contributions while aiming for collective success. The versatile attacker is determined to leave everything on the pitch to entertain the supporters and aid the team's relentless pursuit of silverware.
"To be at one hundred percent and help the team. It’s clear that I will give the maximum I can," Diaz said. "I see all madridistas happy with my football as well. On an individual level, I’m going to give my best version in every match. The most beautiful thing on a collective level is winning titles. This is Real Madrid, and we have to win titles."
- Getty Images Sport
What’s next for Madrid?
Diaz and his teammates will continue their preparations for the new season. They are set to face Ferencvaros on Saturday, followed by a match against Deportivo La Coruna four days later. Los Blancos will then kick off the 2026/27 Liga with an away game against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on August 22.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting