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Bradley Barcola set for Liverpool medical after flying to England as €140m move from PSG nears completion
Barcola prepares for Merseyside medical
The long-running saga surrounding Barcola’s future appears to have reached its conclusion as the winger prepares for his new life in the Premier League. According to L'Équipe, the French international is set to fly to England this Saturday to finalise the details of his blockbuster move to Anfield.
The 23-year-old has been the subject of intense negotiations between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, but the path is now clear for him to undergo a medical examination and sign a long-term contract with the Merseyside giants.
The move comes after Barcola was notably excluded from Luis Enrique’s matchday squad for PSG's recent 2-2 draw with Rennes, a clear indication that his departure from the Parc des Princes was imminent. With personal terms already understood to be in place, the player is expected to complete the final administrative steps on English soil before being officially unveiled as a Liverpool player.
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Record-breaking agreement reached with PSG
Financial details of the deal highlight the scale of Liverpool’s ambition, with the total package worth roughly €140m. This breakthrough represents a compromise from PSG's original valuation of €170m, following productive discussions led by Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon.
The fee makes Barcola the second-most expensive signing in the history of the club, trailing only the £125m spent on Alexander Isak last year. This aggressive recruitment strategy underscores Liverpool’s commitment to staying competitive at the highest level, having already invested heavily in talents like Florian Wirtz.
PSG, meanwhile, will record the largest sale in their history, surpassing previous records as they look to reshape their squad under Luis Enrique.
Succession planning for the post-Salah era
Barcola was identified early in the summer window as the ideal candidate to eventually succeed Mohamed Salah. The Reds accelerated their pursuit of the Frenchman after a move for Yan Diomande collapsed, focusing all their resources on bringing the former Lyon star to Anfield.
Despite his contributions in Paris, where he featured 49 times last season and scored 13 goals, Barcola often found his playing time limited due to the presence of stars like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue. By moving to Anfield, he is expected to see a clearer path to regular minutes.
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Squad ripple effects and deadline day activity
The arrival of a €140m forward is likely to have significant consequences for the existing squad depth at Anfield. Cody Gakpo’s future has already come under scrutiny, with reports linking the Dutch forward to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.
As the club integrates Barcola, they may need to sanction high-profile departures to balance the books and manage squad harmony. The recruitment team, however, does not appear to be finished with their business, as they continue to scour the market for additional depth on the right wing.
Liverpool have remained active until the final hours of the window, having seen previous enquiries for Ismaila Sarr and Endrick rebuffed by their respective clubs.
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