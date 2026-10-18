'Frustrating and painful!' – Gregor Kobel sounds alarm after Borussia Dortmund stall at Union Berlin

Borussia Dortmund were held to a goalless draw by a stubborn Union Berlin side at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Matchday 6 of the Bundesliga season. The result marked the first draw between the two clubs in a fixture that had previously always produced a winner and at least one goal.

Head coach Niko Kovac responded to midweek European disappointment against Bodo/Glimt by making five changes to his starting XI, restoring Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Ryerson, Felix Nmecha, Ethan Nwaneri, and Serhou Guirassy.

Despite controlling 56 per cent of their duels in a physical battle, BVB struggled to carve out clear-cut opportunities.