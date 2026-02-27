Getty Images Sport
Borussia Dortmund rejected 'a lot of money' for Serhou Guirassy as agent reveals Bundesliga side's clear stance on future of 'guaranteed goalscorer'
Dortmund reject Guirassy transfer
The 29-year-old Guinea international, who has been the vital focal point for the Black and Yellows' attacking line since his arrival, became the primary target of an intense pursuit. An unnamed, wealthy suitor aggressively attempted to prize him away from Signal Iduna Park right in the middle of a demanding campaign.
In modern football, such lucrative mid-season offers are incredibly difficult to turn down, often testing a club's resolve. However, the Bundesliga giants made it abundantly clear that their overarching sporting ambitions and desire for on-pitch success far outweighed any immediate financial windfall. By swiftly and decisively shutting down the potential blockbuster transfer, Dortmund sent a clear signal to the rest of Europe regarding their immediate competitive priorities.
Inside the transfer talks
The intriguing details surrounding this failed transfer pursuit were recently brought to light by Guirassy's trusted representative, Roger Wittmann of the prominent ROGON agency. Speaking to Sky Sport, he offered a glimpse into the confidential discussions, confirming that "a lot of money was put across" by the deeply interested club.
Wittmann explained that he was approached by the unnamed team and presented the lucrative inquiry to Dortmund's upper hierarchy. "Then I did what you have to do: I asked the club. They declined. That was the end of it," he said. "A lot of money was put across, [but Dortmund] clearly stated that they don't want that because they are ambitious."
BVB's guaranteed goalscorer
Dortmund's unwavering commitment to retaining the Guinean forward was deeply rooted in his undeniable status as a devastating attacking threat. This resolute stance remained completely unchanged, even when the player experienced a brief, unexpected dip in his individual form earlier in the current season. "The club made a commitment, saying: 'We are ambitious and we don't want to let this player go because he's a guaranteed goalscorer'," Wittmann added.
This unwavering faith from the hierarchy has already begun to pay significant dividends on the pitch. Guirassy has recently returned to his absolute lethal best, spectacularly netting five crucial goals in his last four Bundesliga outings. This remarkable resurgence has brought his impressive overall seasonal tally to an outstanding 16 goals across 35 competitive appearances, completely validating the board's bold decision to reject the winter millions.
Redemption in the Klassiker
With his current, comprehensive contract running securely until the summer of 2028, Guirassy remains the undisputed focal point of Dortmund's long-term sporting project. Following the club's dramatically painful and highly publicised Champions League elimination at the hands of Italian side Atalanta, the internal and external pressure has intensified significantly to deliver tangible success in domestic competitions.
The squad's collective focus must now shift entirely to the highly anticipated 'Klassiker' showdown against fierce, historic rivals Bayern Munich this Saturday. In this monumental clash, Dortmund will rely heavily on their retained, talismanic forward to ruthlessly spearhead the attack. After the profound disappointment experienced in Bergamo, the prolific striker represents BVB's absolute best hope of securing a statement victory, maintaining their pride, and keeping their fading hopes for domestic silverware genuinely alive as the gruelling season enters its final, decisive stretch.
