Borussia Dortmund launch move for Everton midfield sensation

According to a report from SportsBoom, Dortmund have added Iroegbunam to their summer transfer shortlist. The Bundesliga giants are keen to bolster their squad for domestic and European challenges, viewing the energetic midfielder as an ideal candidate. Following a breakout season where he made 31 appearances across all competitions and provided three assists, the highly-rated youngster has caught the attention of several Champions League participants.

Stuttgart have also registered a strong interest in securing his signature. Both German clubs are preparing to take concrete steps in the coming weeks to test Everton’s resolve. The Toffees, however, have made it explicitly clear that they do not wish to part ways with the player.