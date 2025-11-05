Borussia Dortmund star Jobe Bellingham reveals 'weird' Bundesliga title dream and favourite movie - while also confirming surprising Joshua Kimmich owl theory

The first question was simple enough, if you could only watch one movie for the rest of your life, what would it be? Without hesitation, Bellingham replied: "Inside Man."

Maybe it’s no coincidence he chose a film about strategy, timing, and the perfect execution of a plan, tricks that he is trying to master under Niko Kovac’s careful management.

Then came the now-famous owl question: "How many owls would you need to see in one day before you start thinking something’s not right?"

Bellingham chuckled and said: "Yeah, I’ve heard this one before. If I saw one, I’d be like, oh my god, I’ve seen an owl. You don’t see owls there. I’ll say five. I think then you’re thinking owls are taking over the world or something. Do you know what I mean?”

Bayern star Kimmich gave his own take on the same question and said: "Three. I live next to the forest but I’ve never seen one."

Next up, Bellingham was asked what vegetable he’d be if he had to choose. "Broccoli," he grinned. "I was going to say carrot, but I hate carrots, actually. So yeah, broccoli."

When asked about his last dream, Bellingham’s face changed as humour gave way to ambition.

"I had one about winning the Bundesliga the other day,” he said earnestly. “It was crazy. I think we weren't actually playing one team on the last day. And it was just loads of players on the pitch. You just see loads of faces, don't you? Just like your mates and stuff. And it's like, what are you doing? It wouldn't be here."

Asked about his sleeping habits, the young Englishman burst out laughing. "Four pillows," he said. "At one time, not all four. But like, I'll sleep and then I move around. So I use the whole width of the bed. Do you know what I mean? Yeah, I don't sleep still."