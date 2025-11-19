Borussia Dortmund bomb attack was the catalyst behind Thomas Tuchel sacking as director explains how relationship was 'torn apart' with England manager

Watzke claims Tuchel's public statement did not match what was agreed internally. He says players were given a choice the night before the game, and that the situation was more complex than how it appeared from the outside.

"I don't want to go into the details for the hundredth time. What's important to me, however, is that what was reported publicly didn't correspond to what we had discussed internally. Every player was absolutely free not to play the next day without any consequences. We met immediately after the season to discuss how things would proceed," Wazke revealed to Sport Bild.

He added that once the season ended, talks were held to discuss the future, but the relationship had already broken down.

"No one tried to find common ground. There was no real dialogue at all. After 20 minutes, it was clear: it couldn't continue."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!