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FBL-EUR-C1-BODO GLIMT-DORTMUNDAFP
Alvino Hanafi

'You have to suffer!' – Borussia Dortmund frozen out as Bodo/Glimt pull off Arctic Circle upset

Borussia Dortmund
Bodoe/Glimt
K. Knutsen
Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund
Champions League

Borussia Dortmund suffered a frustrating 0-1 Champions League defeat against Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion. Niko Kovac's side failed to break down the Norwegian champions, leaving the Arctic Circle empty-handed despite a late push in the second half.

  • Dortmund frozen out in Arctic Circle setback

    Borussia Dortmund endured a frustrating European evening as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bodo/Glimt at Aspmyra Stadion. A early second-half strike from right-back Fredrik Sjovold proved decisive on the hosts' artificial turf.

    The German giants struggled to impose their authority during a relentless opening spell from the Norwegian champions.

    Despite a four-player substitution from head coach Niko Kovac after going behind, Dortmund could not find a way past Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin.

  • imago-sport-1070201706.jpgKirchner-Media

    Kovac's changes fall short as Haikin denies Nmecha

    Dortmund responded to going behind by making a quadruple substitution to regain momentum in the second half. The changes allowed the visitors to control much of the remaining contest and press for an equaliser.

    However, Bodo/Glimt stopper Haikin produced two vital saves to deny midfielder Felix Nmecha from close range.

    Dortmund's attacking frus

  • Heavyweights struggle against Bodo's home record

    Dortmund became the latest European heavyweight to stumble at Aspmyra Stadion, joining previous visitors Manchester City and Inter Milan in returning home empty-handed. Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen acknowledged the tactical struggle his side faced against Kovac's men.

    "We lost momentum in the second half, from the middle and out. It was difficult and we had to defend," Knutsen admitted.

    "But you have to suffer too, and I really liked how we fought for the three points."

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-BODO GLIMT-DORTMUNDAFP

    Dortmund look to regroup in Champions League phase

    The defeat leaves Dortmund seeking to recover lost ground in their upcoming Champions League league-phase fixtures.

    Kovac's team will analyze their performance on the artificial surface as they prepare for a busy domestic and European schedule.

    Dortmund must refocus quickly to secure points in their next continental outing and keep their qualification hopes on track.

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