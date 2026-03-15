Jeremie Boga is officially Juventus’ best signing of the transfer window, taking into account both last summer’s and January’s transfer windows. Having scored in three consecutive matches (against Roma, Pisa and Udinese), the Ivorian, born in 1997, is making his mark at this stage of the Bianconeri’s season, and above all is teaching Juventus a lesson – or rather, reminding Juventus of a lesson: to make good signings, it is not essential to spend huge sums; sometimes, ideas and intuition are enough.

It is indeed thought-provoking to consider how much Juventus paid for Boga compared to so many other signings in recent years – players who, on paper, should have delivered a far superior performance to that of the former Sassuolo man. Yet the exact opposite is happening.