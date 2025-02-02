'Blame me' - Man City boss Gareth Taylor urges patience with Lionesses prospect Khiara Keating after high-profile error in Arsenal defeat

Man City boss Gareth Taylor has urged those criticising Lionesses prospect Khiara Keating to instead blame him after her error against Arsenal.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man City suffered costly 4-3 loss to Arsenal on Sunday

Keating one of those to make errors in defeat

But Taylor says 'blame' is with him rather than goalkeeper Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱