The perfect birthday present! Alisha Lehmann marks 25th celebrations with a goal as Aston Villa rout Sunderland in the Conti Cup

Alisha Lehmann helped fire Aston Villa into the quarter-finals of the Women's League Cup as they beat Sunderland 7-0 in their last group stage match.

  • Lehmann headed Villa into the lead
  • Scores days after her 25th birthday
  • WSL team go through as group winners

