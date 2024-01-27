Biggest shock in FA Cup history?! Maidstone - who finished BOTTOM of Wrexham's league last season - dump out Ipswich in gigantic fourth-round upset as hero Brazilian goalkeeper makes TWELVE saves

Peter McVitie
Maidstone United celebrating FA Cup win over Ipswich Town 2023-24Getty Images
Non-league Maidstone United have pulled off one of the biggest shocks ever seen in the FA Cup after beating Ipswich in the fourth round.

  • Maidstone claim historic 2-1 win
  • Ipswich had 38 attempts at goal
  • Sixth-tier side through to fifth round

