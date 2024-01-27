Biggest shock in FA Cup history?! Maidstone - who finished BOTTOM of Wrexham's league last season - dump out Ipswich in gigantic fourth-round upset as hero Brazilian goalkeeper makes TWELVE saves

Biggest shock in FA Cup history?! Maidstone - who finished BOTTOM of Wrexham's league last season - dump out Ipswich in gigantic fourth-round upset as hero Brazilian goalkeeper makes TWELVE savesPeter McVitieGetty ImagesFA CupMaidstone UnitedIpswich Town vs Maidstone UnitedIpswich TownNon-league Maidstone United have pulled off one of the biggest shocks ever seen in the FA Cup after beating Ipswich in the fourth round.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMaidstone claim historic 2-1 winIpswich had 38 attempts at goalSixth-tier side through to fifth round