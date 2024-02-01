Biggest deadline day transfer! F1 star Lewis Hamilton steals football's spotlight with bombshell move from Mercedes to rivals Ferrari

Biggest deadline day transfer! F1 star Lewis Hamilton steals football's spotlight with bombshell move from Mercedes to rivals FerrariChris BurtonGetty/GOALPremier LeagueArsenalChelseaManchester UnitedThe biggest deal of transfer deadline day may not be football related, with F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton poised to leave Mercedes for Ferrari.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSeven-time world champion on the moveWill be keeping an eye on football transfersInvolved in his own stunning agreement