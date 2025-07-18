Sweden v England - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Quarter-FinalGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

'Better with one nostril!' - Bloodied Hannah Hampton revels in Lionesses penalty shootout glory after stepping into Mary Earps' role for Euro 2025

Hannah Hampton stepped into the spotlight with a heroic performance for England in their Euro 2025 quarter-final win over Sweden, saving two penalties while battling a bloody nose. The 24-year-old, who replaced Mary Earps as England's No.1, joked she's "better with one nostril" as the Lionesses edged a chaotic shootout to book a spot in the semi-finals.

  • Hampton saves two pens with bloody nose
  • 24-year-old steps up after replacing retired Earps
  • Jokes she's 'better with one nostril'
