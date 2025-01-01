Keira Walsh, Chloe Kelly and the best women's 2025 free agents who can start negotiating transfers in January

Barcelona, Chelsea, Lyon, Man City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are among the top European clubs with big names on expiring contracts...

January is upon us and that means it is time for transfer talk to go into overdrive, particularly when it comes to players who are out of contract at the end of the 2024-25 season. In the women's game, there are plenty of stars who fall into that category, and their names are sure to come up plenty over the course of the winter transfer window.

Some of the footballers on this list might be ready for a change of environment, some certainly look capable of a step up if it presents itself and others find themselves out of favour, potentially in need of a new club in order to get more game time.

So, as the chaos of the transfer window begins, GOAL highlights some of the players set to become free agents this summer who might start looking at possible switches over the next few weeks...