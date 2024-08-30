The best TVs for watching sport in 2024

Here are the best models for catching all your favourite games, matches and more this season

If there’s one thing we’re experts on here at GOAL, it’s watching sports. From the beautiful game to boxing and everything in between.

Having the best television setup at home is crucial to enjoying those biggest moments, from the soaring highs to the gut-wrenching lows. After all, the only thing better than being there in person is seeing it up close on your own screen.

But just what makes a great TV for sport? From the size of your screen to the quality of your resolution and the speed of your refresh rate to the depth of your external outputs, there’s so much to consider when finding the perfect product.

Let us help you out then. We’ve gathered the best televisions you can buy from Amazon to suit your every need. Let’s get ready to watch in style!