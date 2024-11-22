Harry Kane, Gareth Bale & the 25 best Tottenham players of the 21st century so far - ranked

GOAL rules the roost over Spurs' best players during a pivotal, if mostly pot-less, point in their history from the start of the new millennium

There always seems to be negativity when it comes to the discourse surrounding Tottenham Hotspur. Every loss and misstep has to be 'Spursy', every year tacked onto their trophy drought is an unmitigated failure.

How about we lower our arms for one day and appreciate the good they have done in the modern era, eh? A first-ever Champions League final, consistently punching above their financial weight, a billion-pound stadium move across about 30 centimetres to the south and a boat-load or two of top-class players to have come through the doors is nothing to be sniffed at.

We at GOAL have run through the archives and ranked Tottenham's 25 best players of the 21st century through its first quarter...