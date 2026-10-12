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best 2026-27 third kitsGOAL / various
Renuka Odedra

Top 10 best third 2026-27 kits and where to buy them

KITS

Ranking the sharpest kits for the new season.

Best Design
AS Roma 2nd kit 2026/27

Roma I Away kit

  • Elegant off-white base 
  • Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band
  • Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas
From£85.00
Best Colourway
Porto 26-27 away kit

Porto I Away kit

  • Features a deep purple base with soft cream detailing
  • Subtle tonal striping integrated into the fabric 
  • Design reflects journey of Port from the Douro Valley to global stage
From$104.99
Best Home
Liverpool 2026/27 home kit 2

Liverpool I Home kit

  • Inspired by classic adidas 1989-91 Liverpool home kit
  • Dynamic geometric pattern on deep red base 
  • Visual language of the late-80s original 
From£85.00
Best Away
Manchester Utd 26-27 away kit

Manchester United I Away kit

  • Built on a bold royal blue base
  • Tonal stripe graphic running throughout the fabric
  • Red and white detailing frames the look across the V-neck collar 
From£85
Best Third
AS Monaco third kit 26-27.

AS Monaco I Third kit

  • Evoking the fresh vibes of a Monegasque summer
  • Mint stripes nod to the lounging mats found at Monaco’s pools and beaches
  • Nine arches of the Stade Louis-II adorn the back neck
From£90
Best Clean Look
Chelsea 26-27 away kit

Chelsea I Away kit

  • First black away shirt since 2016-17 League title win
  • Designed around an 'Unleash The Lion' concept
  • Features vibrant Midwest Gold accents

From$100.00
Best Design
AS Roma 2nd kit 2026/27

Roma I Away kit

  • Elegant off-white base 
  • Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band
  • Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas
From£85.00

There was a time when a club's third kit was purely a functional safeguard, an emergency alternate meant to solve a Sunday afternoon colour clash. Today, it’s the crown jewel of football fashion.

For the 2026-27 campaign, sportswear giants and top-flight clubs have turned the third strip into a canvas for pure creative risk. While home kits are bound by tradition and away shirts toe the line of convention, the latest third-kit collection leans heavily into streetwear culture, deep archive nostalgia, and bold graphic experimentation.

From 90s-inspired retro badges to vibrant, lifestyle-first colourways meant to be worn far beyond the turnstiles, this season’s drops blur the line between matchday kit and high-street fashion.

Top 2026-27 kit releasesRead more

GOAL takes a look at the best 2026-27 third kits that define the season, ranking the drops that stole the show.

  • AS Monaco third kit 2026-27Mizuno

    AS Monaco

    Striking out from their traditional diagonal split, AS Monaco’s 2026–27 third kit introduces a serene seafoam base wrapped in a liquid, marble-textured graphic. Pale turquoise swirl patterns flow across the body, offering a subtle nod to the French Riviera, while crisp navy trims frame the collar and cuffs for sharp contrast. Finished with a clean navy monochrome crest and a minimalist sponsor layout, it delivers a fresh, coastal-inspired look tailored for the Mediterranean stage.

    AS Monaco 2026-27 kits Shop now



  • RB Leipzig 2026-27 kit PUMA

    RB Leipzig

    Puma and RB Leipzig have dropped a sleek 2026–27 third strip, purpose-built to steal the spotlight under Champions League floodlights. Fusing pitch performance with unmistakable streetwear flair, the jersey pairs a deep navy Blue Jewel canvas with an electric multi-tone blue and red geometric graphic across the front panel and shoulders. Complete with crisp white accents, it’s a bold, modern masterclass in kit design that sets the benchmark for this year's European releases.

    RB Leipzig 2026-27 kits Shop now


  • St Johnstone 2026-27 third kitPUMA

    St Johnstone

    St Johnstone's third strip merges modern performance wear with deep-rooted Scottish heritage in a sleek, commanding aesthetic. The jersey features a bold, deep-black backdrop that serves as the canvas for the official St Johnstone tartan, prominently sublimated across the front torso to celebrate the club’s local identity.


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  • Coventry City 2026-27 third kit Hummel

    Coventry City

    Breaking away from their signature sky blue, Coventry City’s third kit lands in a vibrant deep violet, accented by a dynamic white halftone graphic that fades across the lower body. Clean white monochrome logos, a solid purple back, and Hummel’s trademark shoulder chevrons bring structure to the eye-catching base colour. It’s an energetic, streetwear-ready alternative that gives the Sky Blues a bold new look for their road fixtures.

    Coventry City 2026-27 kitsShop now


  • Genoa 2026-27 third kit Kappa

    Genoa

    Paying tribute to Genoa’s rich maritime legacy, Kappa delivers an off-white third jersey accented with delicate horizontal pinstripes in classic rossoblù. The standout highlight is a simplified, retro Grifone emblem finished in metallic gold, matching the collar trim and classic lined shoulder taping. Clean, elegant, and effortlessly fashionable, it blends Italian tailoring with a nautical motif fit for Italy's oldest football club.

    Genoa 2026-27 kits Shop now



  • Arsenal third kit adidas

    Arsenal

    Reimagining a fan-favourite palette, Arsenal’s 2026–27 third kit arrives in a soft canary yellow overlaid with an engineered zig-zag lightning pattern across the chest. Deep navy takes over the shoulder stripes, side panelling, and retro cannon badge, while subtle burgundy threading runs through the ribbed crew-neck collar and cuffs. Inspired by early '90s away designs, it seamlessly blends North London nostalgia with sleek modern sportswear.

    Arsenal 2026-27 kits Shop now


  • Celta Vigo 2026-27 third kit Hummel

    Celta Vigo

    Celta Vigo delivers a bold, nostalgic nod to 1990s retro aesthetics while celebrating the club's iconic colour palette. The shirt commands attention with a vibrant red base adorned with a striking vertical diamond pattern woven down the torso in shades of traditional sky blue and deep navy blue. Retro tailoring defines the upper silhouette, featuring a refined dark navy polo collar with delicate piping and matching navy sleeve cuffs. The ensemble creates a dynamic, vintage-inspired look for Os Celestes on the road.

  • CF Montreal 2026-27 third kit adidas

    CF Montreal

    adidas and CF Montréal have delivered a nostalgic masterpiece with their 2026 third jersey, serving as a standout highlight of MLS’s Archive Collection. Tapping into deep club heritage, the strip brings back Montréal’s original classic Montreal Impact crest, set against a light blue and white gradient canvas woven with subtle, wavy horizontal lines and sharp black accents. Complete with a subtle "1993" detail on the lower hem honouring the club's inaugural professional away match, it seamlessly blends '90s retro nostalgia with modern pitch aesthetics.

  • AC Monza 2026-27 third kit Nike

    AC Monza

    Rooted in the speed and glamour of its famous hometown racetrack, AC Monza’s third jersey features a stealthy matte-black base cut down the center by a double racing stripe in bold crimson and white. A fine, tonal checkered-flag jacquard pattern is woven into the side panels, while rich gold embroidery on the badge and sponsor logos elevates the overall feel. It offers a fast, podium-inspired design crafted for a club making noise in Italy’s top flight.

  • Juventus 2026-27 third kitadidas

    Juventus

    Centred on the club’s Latin namesake meaning "youth," Juventus’s 2026–27 third jersey utilises a deep ink-black canvas energised by subtle, rising ember graphics along the lower hem. All finishing details—from the sleek single-letter 'J' crest and three stars to the back-collar sign-off are rendered in a bright, brushed gold. It’s a simple, high-end design that swaps loud graphics for refined, dark elegance.

    Juventus 2026-27 kits Shop now