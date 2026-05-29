Best right winger in the world? Why Michael Olise is a ‘step below’ Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal despite posting crazy goal contribution numbers at Bayern Munich

There appears to be little to choose between Olise and Yamal when it comes to productivity in their chosen position, but 1998 World Cup-winning Frenchman Desailly - speaking courtesy of MrRaffle.com - told GOAL when asked if they now sit at the same level: “I think that in the intensity of a higher-grade match, Olise is still a step below Yamal.

“Yamal has a better understanding - a small advance on understanding the traps that will be set for him on the pitch. You saw it in the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, where Olise was not able to handle the pressure of the opponent. He still has to learn. We can see that he needs to grow into the system.

“What is strange is that Yamal is a little bit younger. But Yamal can read and understand the intensity needed at a high level, particularly on the repetition of effort. Olise had a real drop in performance there. I was a little bit disappointed. It doesn't remove his quality or anything, it’s just that you can see there is still a bigger margin of progression required for him to reach the same consideration that we have for Yamal.”