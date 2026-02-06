'Best player in the Premier League!' - Eden Hazard hails surprise Chelsea ace and reveals favourite memory from incredible career

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, Hazard was asked to name the "most underrated player in the Premier League", and took the time to single out Blues star Moises Caicedo. Not only did he claim he is the most underrated, he also labelled him as currently the best player in the top-flight.

He said: "That's a good question. You know what, as a Chelsea fan, I would say Caicedo. Best player in the Premier League I think now."

Hazard was also asked which current player is most like him, and he cheekily responded: "Is Neymar still playing?" Having been told that he is indeed still active, he picked the Brazilian superstar.

