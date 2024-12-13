The 27 best gifts for Liverpool fans

Knowing someone who's a football fan is a blessing, as there are many gift options related to the sport waiting to be given. However, when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.
With Christmas just around the corner, there is plenty on offer for a Liverpool fan in your life. There are incredibly cool beer mats, a Liverpool-themed Monopoly for board game lovers, and even a copy of one woman's hilarious diary dreaming up an imaginary love life with a particular German football manager.
So, whether you're looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Liverpool fans.
To browse other gift ideas, head to GOAL's Gift Guide.