Best free agents to sign on Football Manager 2026

Are you aiming to enhance your squad in Football Manager 2026 without the need to spend millions? Free agents, who are quality players out of contract and available for a free transfer, present an excellent opportunity to strengthen your team while adhering to a tight budget.

At the beginning of the game (July 7, 2025), numerous seasoned athletes and overlooked talents are available, providing significant value for clubs of all sizes.

Below, GOAL provides a list of the top free agents in FM 2026, categorized by position: Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders, and Forwards.