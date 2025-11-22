'One of the best centre-backs in the world' - Spurs legend insists Micky van de Ven has 'got everything' after stunning run of form

In addition to becoming a key player for Tottenham and becoming one for the Dutch national team, the defender scored a Puskas contender with his stunning individual goal against Copenhagen in the Champions League earlier this month. Now, former Spurs centre-back Michael Dawson has waxed lyrical about the flying Dutchman, even saying he isn't too far off compatriot and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

He told BetMGM: "For me, Micky van de Ven is one of the best centre-backs in the world, not just the Premier League. I honestly believe that. I'm a huge, huge fan and I think he’s got everything. There aren’t many centre backs around that have the pace he does but also are able to read the game in the way he does. I know people will probably say his pace gets him out of trouble at times but I don’t really buy that and I think at times last season he was left to cover an awful lot of ground because of the way the team was set up. That goal he scored in the Champions League was mind blowing. For a centre-back to do that was special and I don’t really see any weaknesses, he’s got all the attributes to go right to the top. Without a shadow of a doubt he’s a future Tottenham captain. I look at Virgil van Dijk and he’s the benchmark for me in terms of how long he’s been at the top for, but I don’t think Micky is far off that, I really don’t. He’s got all the attributes to be a leader and I’m sure the reason he was tied down to a long-term contract was with that in mind."