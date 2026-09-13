Bernardo Silva in awe of Real Madrid's attacking firepower after Rayo Vallecano demolition

Madrid continued their relentless pursuit of La Liga glory with a convincing 4-1 victory over Rayo at the Santiago Bernabeu. Silva, who was handed a starting role by Jose Mourinho, played 69 minutes of the encounter and was instrumental in the midfield transitions that allowed the home side to overwhelm their opponents. The former Manchester City man was visibly impressed by the clinical nature of the performance, noting that the team’s ability to punish opponents is currently operating at a very high level.

Speaking to Realmadrid TV in the aftermath of the emphatic win, Silva expressed his delight at both the result and the manner of the display. “We are very happy because the three points are the most important thing. Four goals, a great win, and we are very happy, especially with the first half, but in general with the whole match. Now to prepare for the next one, which is very soon. There is no doubt about the offensive strength and scoring ability of this team. Moreover, here at the Bernabeu with our fans. Today, once again, we were able to create a lot, generate chances, and we are very happy about the three points."