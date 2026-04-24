Bernardo Silva at Man Utd?! Why shock transfer will ‘never happen’ as City legend prepares to hit free agency

Speaking to Paddy Power, Butt was full of praise for Silva’s character and ability but remained adamant that a deal would never materialise. He described the City midfielder as a "phenomenal" footballer who would be a perfect addition to any squad - except United’s.

"He's a player that everyone would like," Butt said. "He looks like a likeable team-mate that everyone loves. He's a phenomenal, phenomenal footballer. Looks like a really good human being as well."

"Any football club in the world that wants someone like that on their books, it'll never happen, coming to Man Utd. He's got too much respect for Man City to do that. I don't even think he'd fit into the system of Man Utd's play. And with Bruno in his position, you can't play them both in the same team, can you."