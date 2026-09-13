Bring on the noise! In-form Nygren vows to turn hostile Ibrox roar into Celtic energy

Benjamin Nygren will look to maintain his stellar form as Celtic travel to Ibrox for a winner-takes-all Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Rangers. Hearts, Hibernian, and ten-man Aberdeen have already booked their places in the last four at Hampden Park.

The winner of Sunday's derby will complete the semi-final line-up, with the draw taking place immediately after the match.

With no away supporters permitted following an SPFL ruling, Martin O'Neill's side face a wall of 50,000 hostile home fans.



