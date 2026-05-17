Benfica finish season with unbeaten record but Jose Mourinho's side end up third in league table

Benfica ended their Primeira Liga campaign emphatically by beating Estoril 3-1, sealing a full season without a single defeat. With a record of 23 wins and 11 draws, Mourinho's team demonstrated remarkable defensive solidity and resilience, the trademarks of the Portuguese coach. However, the unbeaten run wasn't enough to secure the trophy.

The Eagles finished the championship with 80 points, an impressive mark that, under normal circumstances, could have been enough to win the title. However, they finished eight points behind champions Porto and two points behind runners-up Sporting, who secured second place after beating Gil Vicente. This result condemns Benfica to the Europa League, something that hasn't happened to the club since the 2009-10 season.