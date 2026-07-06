Belgium to challenge FIFA's Folarin Balogun decision as furious RBFA issues update on shocking red card decision

The RBFA's statement did not stop at the FIFA Disciplinary Code, going further to argue that the ruling sits at odds with the World Cup's own competition rules. The federation also stressed that the automatic suspension principle has been communicated to every participating nation throughout the tournament, not left open to interpretation on the day.

The statement continued: "Furthermore, and irrespective of the above, the decision is in direct contradiction with the provisions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, as set out in Article 10.5... The automatic nature of such a suspension was also explicitly reaffirmed in FIFA World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16, which was distributed to all participating member associations on 12 May 2026."

The RBFA added that the rule "is reiterated at every FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Coordination Meeting prior to each match and is included in all FIFA World Cup 2026 workshop presentations" before confirming it "is investigating all potential options" to protect fair play at this tournament and future editions.