'Let's be realistic!' - Erling Haaland insists Norway 'absolutely not' contenders for World Cup glory & admits France 'will probably beat us' in final group game

The prolific frontman dismissed any high expectations ahead of facing 2018 winners France, refusing to entertain talk of global glory despite matching a historical record by scoring multiple goals in his first two World Cup appearances. Haaland said: "I don't care, we are through. They'll probably beat us and go on and win the whole tournament."

When subsequently questioned on whether this tournament will ultimately belong to him and Norway following his clinical individual start, the City attacker quickly shut down any excessive optimism. He added: "Depends on what you mean with that. To qualify for the first time in 28 years and going through the group stage, yes, I would say so. To win the World Cup, absolutely not. I think let's be a little realistic here, and let's be happy, every single Norwegian on the planet today."