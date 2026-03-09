Bayern Munich waiting on Manuel Neuer to decide on his future as Max Eberl addresses contract uncertainty

The captain's current deal at the Allianz Arena is set to expire this summer, yet no formal extension has been signed. Eberl clarified that the club’s strategy remains unchanged despite the recent medical bulletins. The hierarchy intends to wait until the spring before engaging in definitive talks.

"We know what age Manu is. We have always said, now he should first turn 40 at the end of March. And then we will sit down in peace and talk," the sporting director explained. He stressed that any final decision would be collaborative: "Then he has to tell us how he feels, what his mood is like. And we have to decide for ourselves how to proceed. He's had an outstanding season so far, he's a top goalkeeper. But this (current) injury doesn't change anything for us."