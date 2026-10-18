Bayern sporting director Max Eberl was forced to step in for Kompany during the post-match media obligations following a remarkable evening at the Allianz Arena. While the record champions dismantled Leipzig in a one-sided affair, the man at the helm was visibly struggling. The usual energetic presence of the former Manchester City captain was missing, as he spent the duration of the match confined to the dugout rather than patrolling his technical area.

The 40-year-old coach had been battling illness throughout the preparation for this high-stakes fixture. Eberl revealed the extent of the manager's physical struggles, confirming that a combination of factors had rendered him unable to perform his usual duties in front of the cameras. The director explained the situation, detailing the specific medical issues that had plagued the head coach in the lead-up to the game. "He had an infection all week, and then a sports injury to his hip," Eberl stated, clarifying why the manager was absent from the press room, as quoted by Sky Germany.