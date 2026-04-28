Bayern Munich player ratings vs PSG: Electric Luis Diaz keeps Champions League semi-final alive while Michael Olise and Harry Kane also sparkle on magical night of attacking football

Bayern began the match on the front foot, and took the lead after Diaz was brought down by Willian Pacho in the penalty area, and Kane made no mistake from the spot. Olise was then presented with a golden chance to make it 2-0, but his scuffed shot was kept out by a combination of Matvey Safonov and Marquinhos.

PSG subsequently sparked into life, and shortly after Ousmane Dembele screwed a shot wide after being put clean through on goal, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia brilliantly cut inside from the left and curled an effort into the bottom corner. Joao Neves then gave the hosts the lead when he headed in from a corner just moments after he had turned an Olise cross against his own post.

Olise got the goal his performance deserved when he picked up the ball and centrally and lashed a powerful shot past Safonov, but PSG were able get their noses back in front in first-half stoppage time as Dembele fired home a penalty after Alphonso Davies was adjudged to have handled the Ballon d'Or winner's cross.

PSG threatened to run away with the tie from there, as Kvaratskhelia and Dembele doubled their individual tallies in quick succession shortly after the break. Bayern were not willing to roll over, however, and Upamecano got the slightest touch on Joshua Kimmich's free-kick to pull one back before Diaz latched onto Kane's ball over the top and drilled a shot past Safonov.

Both teams had chances to add further goals, with Senny Mayulu crashing a shot against the post before Kimmich had a stoppage-time header cleared off the line by Pacho. In the end, things are set up for an epic second leg at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

GOAL rates Bayern's players from Parc des Princes...