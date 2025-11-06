Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich prepare contract extension offer to 'wonderful' full-back amid starring role under Vincent Kompany
Laimer’s rise under Kompany earns contract talks
Bayern are set to open formal negotiations with Laimer to extend his contract after the Austrian’s outstanding performances under Kompany. Although his current deal runs until 2027, Bayern’s hierarchy are eager to reward his consistency and versatility with an early renewal. According to Sport Bild, talks have already taken place, and an official offer could arrive before the end of the year.
The 28-year-old has become indispensable for Kompany, adapting seamlessly across positions - from full-back on both flanks to a deep-lying midfielder. He joined the Bundesliga champions on a free transfer from RB Leipzig in 2023, and in just over two seasons, has amassed 101 appearances, contributing five goals and 13 assists.
Kompany, who values tactical intelligence and adaptability above all else, reportedly views Laimer as a model professional. His tireless pressing and defensive awareness have been vital to Bayern’s 16-match winning streak this season, with the club currently leading both the Bundesliga and Champions League groups.
'It would be wonderful if he stays' - Freund on Laimer
Die Roten sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed the club’s intention to keep Laimer long-term, praising his professionalism and importance to the squad. “Konny is a great guy and a key player for the future,” Freund said. “It would be wonderful if he stays at FC Bayern for a very, very long time.”
Financially, the deal is expected to be straightforward. Laimer currently earns around €9 million annually, and Bayern are prepared to make a modest adjustment to reflect his growing influence. Laimer’s versatility has been invaluable this season especially amid injuries to key defenders. He has filled in on both flanks, particularly excelling as a right-back in tandem with summer signing Michael Olise, forming one of the Bundesliga’s most effective wide partnerships.
Even club legend Matthaus has been among those impressed by Laimer’s transformation this term. “I almost have to apologise to Konrad Laimer,” Matthaus admitted on Sky Sport. “I knew about his dynamism, but I had never seen this level of game intelligence on the field as pronounced as this season.”
He added: "Laimer is the perfect team player. His attitude is always outstanding. A team can't consist solely of goalscorers like Harry Kane, artists like Michael Olise, or a world-class goalkeeper like Manuel Neuer. A team needs a worker like Konrad Laimer. He is characterised by high dynamism and high aggression: every challenge is contested with 100 percent effort."
The perfect fit for Kompany’s philosophy
Laimer's consistency embodies the intensity that Kompany demands from his Bayern side. Whether operating as a defensive stopper or an overlapping full-back, his tactical discipline and pressing ability have set the tone for the team’s aggressive, high-tempo style.
The Austrian international’s flexibility has allowed Kompany to experiment tactically without losing balance. He’s capable of inverting into midfield during build-up phases, a trait the Belgian coach has leaned on heavily in key matches. The Bavarians' attacking brilliance, led by Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz, has drawn headlines, but Kompany has often credited players like Laimer for maintaining structural control behind the stars.
Bayern move to secure Kompany’s quiet leader for the long term
Bayern’s confidence in securing Laimer’s extension stems from his strong rapport with teammates and comfort in Munich. Sources close to the player say he feels “completely settled” and motivated by Kompany’s trust. Internally, there are no doubts as the board view Laimer as a pillar for the next phase of Kompany’s rebuild, particularly as the club transitions toward a younger, more versatile squad profile.
His influence extends beyond tactics. Teammates reportedly regard Laimer as one of the dressing room’s quiet leaders, a professional who sets standards through work ethic rather than words. If all goes to plan, Die Roten hope to finalize the extension before the winter break, securing one of Europe’s most complete utility players for the long haul.
As Kompany looks to guide Bayern through a packed run of fixtures, including clashes with Union Berlin and Arsenal Laimer’s consistency will remain pivotal. For a team full of stars, it’s the unsung Austrian who continues to personify Bayern’s new identity: intense, intelligent, and utterly indispensable.
